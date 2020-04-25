Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Kansas City Southern worth $7,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 9.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 86,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 41,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 4.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,240,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $697,460,000 after buying an additional 232,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KSU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Kansas City Southern from $169.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Kansas City Southern from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.25.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $131.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $178.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $731.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.19 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 20.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

