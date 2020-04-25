Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Textron worth $7,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in Textron by 436.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 12,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 10,272 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Textron by 0.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 185,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Textron by 187.6% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 24,871 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Textron by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Textron by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of Textron in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $27.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.46. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $54.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Textron had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

