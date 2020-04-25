Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,871 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.40% of Sailpoint Technologies worth $8,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. DA Davidson raised shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.72.

Shares of SAIL stock opened at $17.05 on Friday. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.48 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.75.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $89.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $383,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 198,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,071,656.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $323,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,368,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,121,391.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,003,300 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

