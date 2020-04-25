Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,383 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $7,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DLR. State Street Corp boosted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,642,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,900,778,000 after purchasing an additional 229,679 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the third quarter worth approximately $613,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 2.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 698,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,755,000 after buying an additional 15,786 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 2.9% during the third quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 93,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,167,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 9.9% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on DLR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Argus increased their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.47.

In other news, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 4,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total value of $611,792.54. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,960 shares of company stock worth $15,008,106 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $150.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $152.59. The stock has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.04.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $1.12. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $787.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.37%.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

