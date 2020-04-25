Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,449 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Everest Re Group worth $12,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,455,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $402,862,000 after acquiring an additional 271,720 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth $116,685,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,986,000 after buying an additional 33,726 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RE opened at $170.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $168.16 and a 1 year high of $294.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.61.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($5.89) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

In other news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. acquired 1,500 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $240.45 per share, with a total value of $360,675.00. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $287.00 to $222.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.00.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

