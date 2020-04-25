Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,321 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $9,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,664,748 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,581,027,000 after acquiring an additional 338,005 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,484,065 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $853,980,000 after acquiring an additional 257,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,207,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $659,354,000 after acquiring an additional 205,271 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $492,928,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 781.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,511,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $324,980,000 after buying an additional 4,886,896 shares in the last quarter. 59.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

NASDAQ WBA opened at $43.74 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.09.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $35.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.55%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WBA. BidaskClub lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.64.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.