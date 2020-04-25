Macquarie Group Ltd. Makes New $12.07 Million Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 185,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,074,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,598,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,759,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,006 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 49,904,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,744,000 after acquiring an additional 188,361 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,639,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,537,000 after acquiring an additional 188,603 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,666,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,239 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,007,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,670 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA opened at $51.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.42. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

