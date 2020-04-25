Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 54,946 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 89.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,510 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,946 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on TJX. Royal Bank of Canada raised TJX Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cfra upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.30.

NYSE:TJX opened at $46.05 on Friday. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $64.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

