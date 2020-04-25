Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 7,247 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,247 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Amdocs worth $6,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 3,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Amdocs by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Amdocs by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $61.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.23 and its 200 day moving average is $66.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.29.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

DOX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Amdocs from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Amdocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

