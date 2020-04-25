Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,190 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $8,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KNX. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 142.0% in the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 18,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $394,000. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KNX shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.21.

KNX stock opened at $35.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.87. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $27.03 and a 52 week high of $40.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.38.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 14.75%.

In related news, major shareholder Jerry Moyes sold 290,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $8,630,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,654 shares in the company, valued at $674,183.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

