Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 61.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 307,673 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Duke Realty worth $6,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,483,000. AXA grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 762,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,419,000 after purchasing an additional 48,286 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Duke Realty by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 408,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 329,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,410,000 after buying an additional 67,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Duke Realty from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.92.

Shares of DRE opened at $34.30 on Friday. Duke Realty Corp has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $38.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.62 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 44.05%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

