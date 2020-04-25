Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 10,015 Shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 389,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,015 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Discovery Communications worth $12,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Discovery Communications by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 133,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Discovery Communications by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 135,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 14,590 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery Communications during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Discovery Communications during the third quarter valued at $1,349,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Discovery Communications by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $285,760,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J David Wargo sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $3,854,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,014.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Discovery Communications stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average of $28.06. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $33.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on Discovery Communications from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on Discovery Communications from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

