Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 104,214 Shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,074,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 104,214 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 1.43% of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A worth $7,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,152,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 113,414 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,432,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 113,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTRPA opened at $2.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average is $6.01. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $15.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $166.68 million, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 2.09.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.30). Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform provides consumer-generated content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

