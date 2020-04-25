Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 1,422 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $7,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s stock opened at $245.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $164.19 and a one year high of $287.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 261.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

In related news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $844,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total transaction of $1,994,059.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,884,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,624 shares of company stock worth $14,881,827. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Argus lifted their target price on Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Moody’s from $260.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $294.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.00.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

