Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 14,970 Shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,970 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.17% of Stag Industrial worth $7,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Stag Industrial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 15,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stag Industrial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 152,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stag Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Stag Industrial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Stag Industrial from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stag Industrial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

NYSE:STAG opened at $25.23 on Friday. Stag Industrial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.12.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $111.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 12.14%. Research analysts forecast that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 78.26%.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Stag Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stag Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.