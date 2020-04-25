Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 46,937 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,292 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 46,937 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $7,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342,421 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,330,000 after acquiring an additional 581,216 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,408,465 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $612,305,000 after purchasing an additional 389,531 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 683,454 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,268,000 after purchasing an additional 382,148 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,117,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,309,000 after buying an additional 288,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,285,000. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

Shares of AU opened at $26.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.02. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $27.63.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1102 per share. This represents a yield of 0.3%. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.79%.

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

