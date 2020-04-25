Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 93,262 Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,167,416 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 93,262 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 7.74% of Adamas Pharmaceuticals worth $8,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 454,062 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 242,583 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 300,457 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 33,902 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 149,979 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 71,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMS opened at $3.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.49. Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $7.78.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.31 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 335.30% and a negative net margin of 192.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.59.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.