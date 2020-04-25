Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,731 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $9,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,810,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,485,000 after acquiring an additional 85,607 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,997,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,526,000 after acquiring an additional 67,401 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,011,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,650,000 after acquiring an additional 12,721 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the fourth quarter worth $168,682,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 945,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464 shares during the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKC stock opened at $154.26 on Friday. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a fifty-two week low of $112.22 and a fifty-two week high of $174.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.25.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is 46.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MKC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.64.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

