Maecenas Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $496.00 (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Maecenas has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $496.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Maecenas has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Maecenas token can currently be bought for about $0.0182 or 0.00000240 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013267 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.23 or 0.02578577 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00215155 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00060599 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00050064 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000821 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Maecenas

Maecenas launched on September 7th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,362,990 tokens. The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maecenas

Maecenas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

