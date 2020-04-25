Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

MX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of MX stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $11.51. 278,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,619. Magnachip Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average of $11.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.55 million, a P/E ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $199.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.00 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 47.90%. Magnachip Semiconductor’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 11.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 19,356 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

