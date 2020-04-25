Magnum Market Cap Reaches $742.00 (MGM)

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Magnum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Magnum has a total market cap of $742.00 and $210.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Magnum has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Magnum alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013222 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.40 or 0.02598498 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00214990 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00060689 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00050175 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Magnum

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. The official website for Magnum is www.mgmcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Magnum

Magnum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magnum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Magnum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Magnum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Magnum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.