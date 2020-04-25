MaidSafeCoin (MAID) Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded 48% higher against the dollar. MaidSafeCoin has a market capitalization of $46.58 million and approximately $189,072.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MaidSafeCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001362 BTC on popular exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC, Poloniex and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MaidSafeCoin alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013274 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.98 or 0.02580012 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00215412 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00060550 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00050568 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000822 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About MaidSafeCoin

MaidSafeCoin launched on June 12th, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org. MaidSafeCoin’s official website is maidsafe.net. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

Buying and Selling MaidSafeCoin

MaidSafeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MaidSafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MaidSafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MaidSafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MaidSafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.