Maincoin (MNC) Trading 5.9% Higher Over Last Week

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Maincoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B, Mercatox, Livecoin and Sistemkoin. Maincoin has a total market capitalization of $392,594.19 and $6,375.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Maincoin has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maincoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00052612 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $335.98 or 0.04439047 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00064593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00037475 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013264 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008976 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Maincoin Profile

Maincoin (CRYPTO:MNC) is a token. It was first traded on November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 306,232,471 tokens. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maincoin’s official website is maincoin.money.

Buying and Selling Maincoin

Maincoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, P2PB2B, BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maincoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maincoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.