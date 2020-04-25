Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Has $2.10 Million Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV trimmed its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.7% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,772,809.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $883,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,746 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,988,193 shares of company stock valued at $482,520,915 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.78. The company had a trading volume of 12,649,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,265,959. The company has a market capitalization of $295.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.91%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

