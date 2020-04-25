Maker Market Cap Tops $340.32 Million (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Over the last week, Maker has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. Maker has a market capitalization of $340.32 million and $3.30 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maker token can currently be bought for $338.43 or 0.04476114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, HitBTC, Bancor Network and DDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00052513 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000710 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00064638 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00037450 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013236 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008973 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Maker

Maker (MKR) is a token. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,005,577 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com.

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, OKEx, Kyber Network, Bancor Network, Bibox, DDEX, GOPAX, CoinMex, Kucoin, IDEX, Ethfinex, BitMart, OasisDEX, Gate.io, HitBTC and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

