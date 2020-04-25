Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MNK. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mallinckrodt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt to $3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Mallinckrodt from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of Mallinckrodt stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 2.71. Mallinckrodt has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.47.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $804.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.73 million. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 31.51% and a positive return on equity of 27.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mallinckrodt will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 1,518.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,751,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519,560 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,879,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 248.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,215,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 865,960 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,187,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 317,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,786,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

