Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 69.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paychex news, Director Tom Bonadio purchased 1,650 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.59 per share, with a total value of $99,973.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,362.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on PAYX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

PAYX stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.09. 3,028,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,236,791. The company has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $90.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

