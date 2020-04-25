Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $5.15 Million Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,033 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.3% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Laffer Investments purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 117.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of V traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.32. The stock had a trading volume of 7,774,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,198,713. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.01. The company has a market cap of $326.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.44.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

