Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Stock Holdings Increased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,046 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of Masco worth $6,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA raised its stake in shares of Masco by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 22,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Masco by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 15,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in Masco by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 46,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MAS opened at $40.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. Masco Corp has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $50.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.02 and a 200-day moving average of $44.00.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,655.00% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

In other Masco news, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $1,186,616.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,612.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAS. Loop Capital upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Masco from $46.50 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Masco from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.82.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

