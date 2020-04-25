Master Contract Token Market Cap Tops $297,993.86 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Master Contract Token token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and Hotbit. During the last week, Master Contract Token has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $297,993.86 and $3,458.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $196.44 or 0.02584123 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013239 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00077258 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token. The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects.

Master Contract Token Token Trading

Master Contract Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

