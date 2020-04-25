Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Bought by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 12,130,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $996,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674,978 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,769,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,442,000 after acquiring an additional 444,253 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,072,000. Finally, Gladstone Capital Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 1,473,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,012,000 after acquiring an additional 317,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MTCH shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.16.

In other Match Group news, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 144,221 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $11,011,273.35. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 207,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,877,669.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Match Group stock opened at $81.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.21. Match Group Inc has a 52 week low of $44.74 and a 52 week high of $95.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.42.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $547.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.85 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Match Group Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

