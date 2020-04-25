Max Property Group Reaches Market Capitalization of $346,438.94 (MPG)

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 25th. Max Property Group has a total market cap of $346,438.94 and $71.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Max Property Group has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. One Max Property Group token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Max Property Group alerts:

Storeum (STO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002846 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000146 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004929 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 102.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000029 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000202 BTC.

About Max Property Group

Max Property Group (MPG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 784,888,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,545,307 tokens. Max Property Group’s official website is maxcrowdfund.com. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Max Property Group’s official message board is medium.com/maxpropertygroup.

Buying and Selling Max Property Group

Max Property Group can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Max Property Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Max Property Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Max Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Max Property Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.