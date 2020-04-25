Maxcoin (MAX) Trading 9% Lower This Week

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 25th. In the last week, Maxcoin has traded down 9% against the dollar. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $111,765.99 and approximately $2.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptohub, Bittylicious and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.65 or 0.01130291 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00054154 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00038174 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00170222 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00235319 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007141 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002840 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org.

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

Maxcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptohub and Bittylicious. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

