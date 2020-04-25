Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Raised by Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,042 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $1,579,988,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,598 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,063,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728,181 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 487.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,074,733 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $177,707,000 after purchasing an additional 891,641 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,264,937,000 after purchasing an additional 625,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $76,080,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Stephens upped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $199.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $212.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.68.

In related news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s stock opened at $184.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.62. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $221.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.59.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

