Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) is Atwater Malick LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Atwater Malick LLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,234 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s comprises approximately 5.0% of Atwater Malick LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $5,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 7,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mcdonald’s stock opened at $184.02 on Friday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.59. The stock has a market cap of $135.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.62.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

