Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 121.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,275 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,024 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $25,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Longbow Research cut their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $184.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.62. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.