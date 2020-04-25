Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,390 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 7,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Shares of MCD opened at $184.02 on Friday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The company has a market cap of $135.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.43 and a 200-day moving average of $195.59.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,808.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $212.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Longbow Research decreased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.68.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.