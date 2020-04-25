Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MCD. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Mcdonald’s from $212.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.68.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

NYSE:MCD opened at $184.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $135.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.59. Mcdonald’s has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mcdonald’s will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 330.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.