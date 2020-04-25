MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $2.82 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 58.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,508 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $355,000. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 9.5% during the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 34,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. DZ Bank raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.55.

NYSE KO traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $45.43. 15,007,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,957,700. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.17. The company has a market cap of $193.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $752,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,595 shares in the company, valued at $10,655,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,027 shares of company stock worth $7,760,065. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

