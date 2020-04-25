MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $7.41 Million Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lowered its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,239 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 1.8% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 110,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth $507,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 12.4% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 10,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.80.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $3.79 on Friday, hitting $236.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,946,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.80 and its 200-day moving average is $220.55. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99. The company has a market capitalization of $134.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,689 shares of company stock worth $2,462,753 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.