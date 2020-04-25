MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $8.62 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,788 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.1% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 23.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 21.6% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 7.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.7% in the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 42,137 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,997,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,625.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,540.86.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $3.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,279.31. 1,634,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,097,622. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,190.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1,317.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 45.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total value of $51,805.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,839.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,820,434 shares of company stock worth $119,224,927 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

