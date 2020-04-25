MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 18,395 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 52.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 18,395 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 1.0% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,214,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 96,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $264.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.57.

In related news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,115. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $2,659,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,534 shares of company stock valued at $74,137,309. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $2.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $258.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,824,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,173,423. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $258.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $254.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.31.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.