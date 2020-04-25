MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 34,672 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 64.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,672 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 511.4% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $4.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.36. 3,498,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,547,235. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $181.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.35.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on PepsiCo to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.11.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

