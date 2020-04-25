MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 60,766 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 64.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 60,766 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $859,602,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,132,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,531,935,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343,863 shares during the period. Valueworks LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 7,777.5% during the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 4,919,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after buying an additional 4,856,556 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,208,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,529,000 after buying an additional 2,682,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,962,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,252,000 after buying an additional 2,228,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $1.86 on Friday, hitting $79.64. 24,417,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,068,616. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.12.

In related news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $200,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,753,659. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $204,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,234 shares of company stock valued at $5,667,854. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

