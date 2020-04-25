Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,704,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,943 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.33% of Medical Properties Trust worth $29,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

MPW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.79.

Shares of NYSE:MPW traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.87. 3,896,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,099,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 9.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.22. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $24.29.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $256.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.35 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 43.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 83.08%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

