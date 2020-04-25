MediShares Trading Down 6.4% Over Last Week (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. In the last week, MediShares has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. MediShares has a market cap of $2.05 million and $97,329.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediShares token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, OTCBTC and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013233 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.37 or 0.02600354 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00214908 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00060714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00050217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000185 BTC.

MediShares Token Profile

MediShares’ genesis date was December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 742,999,401 tokens. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares. The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org. MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares.

Buying and Selling MediShares

MediShares can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi and OTCBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

