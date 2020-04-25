MEET.ONE Market Cap Hits $525,682.01 (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One MEET.ONE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Gate.io and BigONE. During the last week, MEET.ONE has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. MEET.ONE has a total market capitalization of $525,682.01 and approximately $23,194.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013312 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.74 or 0.02580392 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00214882 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00060444 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00050500 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000822 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000185 BTC.

MEET.ONE Token Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne. The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE.

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, DragonEX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

