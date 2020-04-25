Megacoin (MEC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.00

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 25th. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $75,866.12 and approximately $1.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Megacoin has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00589702 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013885 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006499 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 533.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,659,256 coins. The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

