Melon Market Cap Reaches $3.80 Million (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 25th. During the last seven days, Melon has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. Melon has a market capitalization of $3.80 million and $13,561.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Melon token can now be bought for about $3.04 or 0.00040188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Liqui, Kraken and Radar Relay.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Melon Token Profile

Melon’s launch date was February 16th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens. The official website for Melon is melonport.com. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Melon

Melon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Bittrex, IDEX, Radar Relay, Kraken and Bitsane. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

