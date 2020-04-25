MenaPay (MPAY) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $105,052.00

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. During the last week, MenaPay has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. MenaPay has a total market cap of $459,723.85 and approximately $105,052.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MenaPay token can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Dcoin, ABCC and Hanbitco.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MenaPay alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013233 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.37 or 0.02600354 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00214908 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00060714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00050217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000185 BTC.

MenaPay Profile

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 132,477,056 tokens. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio. The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay.

MenaPay Token Trading

MenaPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Hanbitco, Sistemkoin and Dcoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MenaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MenaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.